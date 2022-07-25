RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.36. The stock had a trading volume of 23,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,554. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. RPM International has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $101.48.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in RPM International by 26.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in RPM International by 18.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.