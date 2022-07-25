saffron.finance Tops 24-Hour Volume of $75,582.00 (SFI)

saffron.finance (SFI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, saffron.finance has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. saffron.finance has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and $75,582.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One saffron.finance coin can currently be bought for $53.80 or 0.00246194 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004571 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,858.41 or 1.00022570 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006486 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003775 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About saffron.finance
saffron.finance (SFI) is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 92,123 coins and its circulating supply is 91,983 coins. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_.
saffron.finance Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars.
