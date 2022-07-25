Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 4,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 16,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $573.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Samsonite International S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

