Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.84. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

