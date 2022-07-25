Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,762,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 55,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $64.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

