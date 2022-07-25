Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.5% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $18,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $72.36 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.