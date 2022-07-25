Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $72.18 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.72.

