Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 3.5% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

