Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $1.00. 22,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 88,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide online ride-hailing services.

