Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Acquires New Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 101,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,833. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

