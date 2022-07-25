Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Grows Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSE:BTT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,268. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

