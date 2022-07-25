Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 116.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.83. 322,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,071,646. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $194.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

