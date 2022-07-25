Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $10.03 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lessened its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises 1.2% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after buying an additional 139,243 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

Shares of NET stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $50.27. 37,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,829,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,361 shares of company stock worth $14,350,405. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

