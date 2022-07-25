Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $519,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $635,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,179,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $86,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.03.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 288,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,065,547. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

