Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Invests $1.14 Million in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 149,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned 0.12% of Organogenesis as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORGO. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 88,023 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,999,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORGO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,521. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $705.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 29,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $145,081.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,248,027 shares in the company, valued at $289,722,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 29,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $145,081.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,248,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,722,852.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,403.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 846,135 shares of company stock worth $4,830,592 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

