Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Invests $2.94 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 336,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $34,716,000 after acquiring an additional 114,870 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.76. The company had a trading volume of 98,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average is $100.42. The company has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

