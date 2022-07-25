Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Takes $369,000 Position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned 0.07% of Nautilus Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,111,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,195,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,231,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 523,295 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 74,721 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 2,237.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 426,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 408,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 69,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Activity at Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,964,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,459,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAUT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,676. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus Biotechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Recommended Stories

