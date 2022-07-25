Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Takes Position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 194,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,766 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,938,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,257,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after acquiring an additional 62,930 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $11,531,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 776,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 473,628 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,687. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

