Shell Asset Management Co. Has $14.78 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 168.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Booking by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Booking by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 195,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,710,000 after buying an additional 56,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,690.10.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,809.88 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,976.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,177.76. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

