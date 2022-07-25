Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,000 ($35.86) price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.07) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.50) to GBX 2,779 ($33.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays set a GBX 3,000 ($35.86) price target on Shell in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($37.06) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.28) price objective on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,806.18 ($33.55).

Shell stock traded up GBX 2.16 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,041.66 ($24.41). 6,133,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,557,670. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,202.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £150.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 880.03. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($21.92) and a one year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.40).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

