Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on August 15th

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

Sierra Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BSRR opened at $21.83 on Monday. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSRR shares. Raymond James cut Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

