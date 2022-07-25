Signature Chain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,698.00 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Signature Chain has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Signature Chain has a market cap of $340,251.02 and approximately $1,698.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

Signature Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

