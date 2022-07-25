SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,551 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.93% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $69,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $126.66 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.77 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

