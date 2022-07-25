SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Barclays

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $325.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Price Performance

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $175.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.68. SiTime has a 1 year low of $114.02 and a 1 year high of $341.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SiTime will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $394,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $394,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,985,418. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,627,000 after acquiring an additional 48,087 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 370,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,813,000 after acquiring an additional 89,474 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.