SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,954 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $458.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,776. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $492.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $464.27 and a 200 day moving average of $440.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $452.80.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

