SlateStone Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.82. The company had a trading volume of 41,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,647. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.77. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

