SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,494 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Boeing by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $5,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.64. The stock had a trading volume of 88,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,233,050. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.55 and its 200-day moving average is $170.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

