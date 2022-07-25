SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $587,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,651. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $63.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.69.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.