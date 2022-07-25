SlateStone Wealth LLC Trims Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in SAP by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,141,000 after acquiring an additional 342,546 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SAP by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,802,000 after acquiring an additional 85,772 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,945,000 after acquiring an additional 47,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSE SAP traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.92. 32,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.57. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $83.50 and a 12-month high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($121.21) to €110.00 ($111.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($105.05) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($105.05) to €93.00 ($93.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

