SlateStone Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,169. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $30.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.