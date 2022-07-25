SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Underweight”

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLRC. Maxim Group assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group lowered their target price on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.08.

SLR Investment stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.12.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. Equities analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 43,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 174,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

