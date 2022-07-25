Smartshare Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $102,082.90 and approximately $431.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00059348 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000196 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.