Smaugs NFT (SMG) Price Hits $0.0051

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $177,982.25 and $27.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031800 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

