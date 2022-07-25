Smaugs NFT (SMG) Price Hits $0.0051

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $177,982.25 and $27.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017590 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001965 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031800 BTC.
Smaugs NFT Coin Profile
Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.
Smaugs NFT Coin Trading
