Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Given New €45.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from €55.00 ($55.56) to €45.00 ($45.45) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMFKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from €56.03 ($56.60) to €40.80 ($41.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,200 ($50.21) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Kappa Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,495.27.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Smurfit Kappa Group stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.87. 47,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,863. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $60.34.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.