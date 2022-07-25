SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38,172.00

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $530,124.73 and $38,172.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00005403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap.

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

