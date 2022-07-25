Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) PT Raised to $73.00 at Citigroup

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup to $73.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SON. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,171. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.69. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $145,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,705,000 after buying an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 400.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

