Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-$6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.4 %

SON stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

