SORA Validator Token (VAL) Price Up 33.5% Over Last 7 Days

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. SORA Validator Token has a market capitalization of $48,199.57 and approximately $21,376.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000540 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,882.03 or 0.99999514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00042748 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00023560 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SORA Validator Token

SORA Validator Token (VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor.

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SORA Validator Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SORA Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

