Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 304 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.76. 126,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,553,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.53. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

