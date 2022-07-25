Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 311 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $989,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.27.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.68. 50,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,685,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.