Souders Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 3,422 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after buying an additional 403,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.12.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.85. 42,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,681. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.35. The stock has a market cap of $165.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

