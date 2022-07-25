Souders Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,112. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84.

