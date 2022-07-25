Souders Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.11. 51,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,123,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

