Souders Financial Advisors Has $2.40 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,214. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11.

