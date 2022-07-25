Souders Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 269.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($479.80) to €525.00 ($530.30) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($774.75) to €630.00 ($636.36) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($969.70) to €920.00 ($929.29) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $535.26. The stock had a trading volume of 32,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.50. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.13%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

