Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 322 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,006 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,083,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,696,343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,169,049,000 after purchasing an additional 93,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $625,050,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.83 on Monday, reaching $244.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.02 and a 200-day moving average of $256.06. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.17.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

