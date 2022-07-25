Souders Financial Advisors Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,481,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,602 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,657. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

