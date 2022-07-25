Souders Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Cowen cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.89.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $2.76 on Monday, hitting $166.51. 380,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,577,547. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $450.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.09.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.