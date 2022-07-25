Souders Financial Advisors Sells 224 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Souders Financial Advisors cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial accounts for about 1.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,636,000 after buying an additional 343,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,403,000 after buying an additional 186,138 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 223,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,501,000 after buying an additional 102,824 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,379,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 572.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 101,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 86,786 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $2.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.99. 3,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.16. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $108.65 and a 52-week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

