Southern Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,073 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $83.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average is $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

